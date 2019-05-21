AJ Styles reveals what he said to Seth Rollins after their MITB match

“I told Seth I was right when I said 13 years ago that he would be something special in this business. We both respected each other that was never in question. It was two guys, two egos and a lot of testosterone that you’re going to get a fight when two big dogs get next to each other. Tempers go awry and next thing you know we’re fighting and it is what it is, but when it’s over and someone comes out the better man you shake hands.”

source: Newsweek.com