5/20/19 Raw Viewership

WWE got good news with this week’s RAW viewership going up for the post-Money in the Bank PPV edition. The show did 2.521 million viewers which was up from last week’s 2.349 million viewers. WWE also closed the gap with the RAW from one year ago which drew 2.669 million viewers.

Here were the hourly numbers:

2.681

2.583

2.299