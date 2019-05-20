Viewership numbers for all six episodes of Dark Side Of The Ring

The Dark Side of the Ring six-part series on VICELAND drew respectable ratings on the network and the series might get a second season pick up.

Episode one which was titled The Match Made In Heaven picked up 154,000 viewers, and then went up to 181,000 for episode two titled The Montreal Screwjob. The Killing of Bruiser Brody was episode three and did 214,000 viewers, followed by The Last of the Von Erichs which did 234,000 viewers. Episode five was The Mysterious Death of Gorgeous Gino which did 225,000 viewers, and episode six, titled The Fabulous Moolah, did 200,000 viewers.

The series started airing in Canada two days ago and lands on June 3 in Australia, June 5 in the United Kingdom, July 4 in the Netherlands, July 10 in New Zealand, and August 22 in France.