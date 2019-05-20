Two Possible Plans For Tonight’s WWE New Championship

May 20, 2019 - by James Walsh

WWE is set to introduce a new title tonight on RAW, with Mick Foley introducing it to the crowd. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stressed that while this isn’t official, he’s heard of two ideas for the belt. It will either be a new Hardcore belt (which could have a 24/7 rule like the old one did) or a new Legends championship. He said he wasn’t sure what the rules for a Legends championship would entail.

