Spoilers: 5/20/19 WWE Main Event Taping Results

This Friday on Main Event airing on Hulu it'll be a battle of generational superstars as @TaminaSnuka takes on @NatbyNature in singles competition. pic.twitter.com/IphZWf7V35 — squared circle sirens (@SCsirens) May 21, 2019

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Albany, New York for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Natalya defeated Tamina Snuka

* Cedric Alexander defeated EC3

source: Wrestling Inc.