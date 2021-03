New matches being advertised for the upcoming WWE Stomping Grounds PPV event

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin

* Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre in a singles match.

6/23: Stomping Grounds (Tacoma, WA)

As always cards are subject to change