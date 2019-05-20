Massaro’s death puts spotlight on horrific affidavit claiming she was raped while with WWE overseas by U.S. military member

The recent death, said to be a suicide, of Ashley Massaro has once again put spotlight on an affidavit she signed when she agreed to join the class action lawsuit by Konstantine Kyros.

While Massaro had since apologized to WWE for joining the lawsuit that went “out of control,” her affidavit remains one of the saddest things you could ever read.

A few years ago when she joined the lawsuit, Massaro claimed that she was raped and assaulted by a member of the U.S. military when she was sent to Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia in 2006 on a two-week tour with Maria Kanellis, Ron Simmons, and Jimmy Hart.

In her affidavit, Massaro wrote that after she arrived in Kuwait, she began to suffer from menstrual cramps and asked to rest in a Humvee which was air conditioned. She was moved to a nearby military base and was told that she was also dehydrated so they hooked her up with an IV. Although she denied the IV treatment, she was told that she needed it due to the hot weather and eventually agreed to visit the sickbay and have an IV hooked up to her.

“Jimmy Hart came to check up on me and make sure I was ok. I told him I was fine but that they wouldn’t let me leave because they said I had to wait to see a doctor. Jimmy said he and the rest of the group were going to get lunch and left,” Massaro recounted.

And that is when trouble started. With her being alone in the sickbay and her co-workers away, a man dressed in an orange shirt and cargo shorts presented himself as a U.S. Army doctor, although she suspected he wasn’t a doctor as all other doctors wore scrubs. A woman in military uniform was with him as well.

“While I was still in the sickbay, he approached me and almost immediately administered an IV of an unknown substance in my other arm. Almost immediately after, the alleged doctor and the woman in fatigues moved me into a

room that did not appear to be a treatment room and placed me on a table. The woman guarded the door while the man proceeded to inject me with a drug that caused me to be unable to move my body or to scream,” she wrote.

Ashley then added, “The man then proceeded to violently rape and sodomize me. I was completely helpless to defend myself against this attack as the drug he injected rendered me temporarily paralyzed. Despite being unable to control my movements, I remained fully conscious for every second of the attack.”

Massaro said that she felt excruciating pain as a result of penetration by force and in a violent and aggressive manner and called the experience a living nightmare.

Another WWE employee who was accompanying the four then knocked on the door and the woman in military uniform guarding the door told him to hold on “one minute” and threw a dirty sheet on her as she laid naked on the table. The two military members left the room and the employee, named Gary Hart, realized what happened, wrapped her in the sheet and carried her into the Humvee and was transported to her hotel.

Ashley said that after she returned to the United States, she met with WWE’s Dr. Rios and explained everything to him, and then he relayed all the information to Vince McMahon. A meeting was set up between herself, McMahon, Kevin Dunn, John Laurinaitis, and other company execs and attorneys who she claimed she never met before.

“Vince led the meeting with these men and asked me to recount what happened in Kuwait. Then he said it was not in the best interest of the WWE for me to make the information about my attack public. I was still completely traumatized at that point and I just agreed,” she wrote. “It was clear that there had already been a conversation and that they had reached a decision on their own prior to consulting with me as this was not a debate but rather Vince instructing me to keep this confidential.”

She added that Vince “at least apologized” for what she went through but he stressed that if she discloses the incident, it would ruin the relationship between WWE and the U.S. military. “He told me not to let one bad experience ruin the good work they were doing. His lack of sensitivity in referring to my ordeal as ‘one bad experience’ left me speechless.”











