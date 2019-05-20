Jericho: “If I went back tomorrow, I probably restart the feud with Kevin Owens”

While Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed That When he was in WWE prior to leaving and the disappointment of his WrestleMania 33 World Title Match match With Kevin Owen’s

“What else could I do in WWE? If I went back tomorrow, I probably restart the feud with Kevin Owens. To be honest with you, the feud that I had with him in 2016 was probably the best thing on the show. And where were we at WrestleMania? Second on the card. It’s the same thing that happened in WCW,” stated Jericho. “I can’t get any higher than where I’m at. Even though I’d been to the top, if you can’t put Jericho and Owens in the semi-main event at WrestleMania, especially when at one point, it was slotted to be the main event. In the eyes of the old man [Vince McMahon], a main event is a main event. From a business perspective. I’ll take first over anything. Second is, to me, not a filler spot, but it’s a spot where you get your 15 minutes. To be on second, with this angle that we had, when it was designated at first, I was told by Vince, ‘You’re gonna win the World Title from Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania.’ Three days later he changed it to Brock vs. Goldberg and didn’t tell me.”

transcript credit: Fightful