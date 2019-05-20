Former WWE superstar Says He’s Making More Money Since Leaving WWE

The winner of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic says he’s making more money since leaving WWE than he did while a member of the 205 Live . TJ Perkins (aka TJP) was a recent guest on the WINCLY podcast and spoke about what has changed in his career since leaving WWE.

“In half a year alone, I’m probably gonna more than double what I would have otherwise made if I would have stayed [with WWE],” TJP said.

TJP also spoke about what has changed on the independent scene.

“The freelance side of wrestling now is becoming standardized so people know what they can do and start checking off all the boxes…I’m looking forward to the rest of the year more so than maybe any year I’ve ever had over the last 21 years,” he continued.

TJP On Possibly Going To AEW

The former Cruiserweight Champion also addressed the possibility of his ending up in AEW.

“I’ve known Nick and Matt for so long,” TJP said. “We came from the same area and I remember when they were running their own show in their own town. I think I was even their champion at that time. So and Matt, everyone loves reunions so we should do a nostalgia thing!”

As for if TJP will be brought into AEW, here is what he had to say:

“I’ve talked to them a little bit – not necessarily coming that fashion,” said Perkins. “But maybe that will be something down the road. But I wouldn’t be able to land anywhere for a while because I have 50-60 appearances between May and October. Even if anybody wanted me to wrestle somewhere in that capacity, I don’t have the time. We’ll see maybe in 6-8 months what happens.

The 34-year-old has performed for AAW, Revolver, and several other indies since departing WWE earlier this year.