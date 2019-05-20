Flair off the Starrcast roast event due to health problems

Ric Flair will not be traveling to Las Vegas to be the headline act of Starrcast with The Roast of Ric Flair event according to TMZ. Flair, still at an Atlanta-area hospital, undergoes heart-related surgery today after his scheduled Friday surgery was postponed due to medical complications.

Flair’s event was supposed to take place this Friday at 6PM inside Caesars Palace where co-workers and celebrities were ready to roast the Nature Boy. But with the event just four days after the heart surgery, a rep for Flair told TMZ that he won’t be healthy enough for the long trip and he’s officially off the event.

Conrad Thompson, who is Flair’s son-in-law, runs Starrcast and on Thursday said that Ric’s trip to the hospital and surgery were scheduled to take place and there was nothing serious going on, even saying that TMZ were over-blowing the situation. It turns out that Thompson was the one underestimating the situation and he has not tweeted since May 16, a rare occurrence for someone who is very active on Twitter. The Starrcast official social media accounts have said nothing about the Flair event yet.