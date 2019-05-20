Ciampa booked for upcoming EVOLVE events, Gulak’s opponent announced

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is currently on the sidelines while he heals from major neck surgery. Ciampa will be coming to all the June and July EVOLVE events for Meet & Greets while he recovers. This is an opportunity to get pictures and autographs with this NXT Superstar! You must have a ticket for the EVOLVE event to be able to take part in the Meet & Greet. Go to the WWNLive.com Events section for show info. Ciampa will be conducting meet & greets at:

-EVOLVE 129 in Queens, NY on June 29th

-EVOLVE 130 in Brooklyn, NY on June 30th

-EVOLVE 131 in Philadelphia, PA on July 13th

-EVOLVE 132 in Melrose, MA on July 14th

The Meet & Greets will take place before and after the events. Go to the WWNLive.com Shop for pricing info.

