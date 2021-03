Another match officially announced for WWE’s Super ShowDown

Shane McMahon vs. Roman Reigns is on.

Super ShowDown will take place on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

the updated card…

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

50-Man Battle Royal