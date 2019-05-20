All Elite Wrestling gets its deal, Lars Sullivan gets punished, Ashley Massaro

Meanwhile, back to wrestling…

Meanwhile, back to wrestling…

Last Wednesday, the official announcement was issued that All Elite Wrestling signed a deal with Warner Media that will see a weekly show on TNT prime time beginning in October 2019. This would be the first time pro wrestling has aired on TNT since 2001 when WCW went off of the year.

All Elite Wrestling has, of course, been built on The Elite: The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and “Hangman” Adam Page. The Young Bucks and Cody are also executive vice presidents at the company, while Brandi is also CBO. Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are the two biggest mainstream names signed with the promotion that casual fans will know. Ross also played that role doing voiceovers for AXS TV’s New Japan Pro Wrestling broadcasts.

In a Variety.com article in the weeks before the WarnerMedia announcement. Rhodes said the following: “The term people are using is ‘alternative’….For many years throughout my youth and plenty of other fans’ youths, pro wrestling has been essentially just one company and that’s not really the case. I want to be the sports-centric alternative in the pro wrestling world and I think we’re on a good path to get there.”

First up is All Elite Wrestling first PPV Double or Nothing, will take place in Las Vegas on May 25, streaming exclusively on WarnerMedia’s B/R Live, and airing on all major PPV platforms, as will future AEW events including those already set for June and July. Hour-long pre-shows will also air on WarnerMedia and AEW social media channels.

B/R Live is the Turner sports app that also airs games from UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, ONE Championship, National Lacrosse League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, among other sports presented.

Jim Ross shared in a separate Variety.com interview: “AEW has a great opportunity because they’re not underfunded, the leadership has amazing vision, is young and youthful….It’s probably the youngest group of decision makers ever in the business and I think that’s a pretty good statement because they’re going to be able to relate to that 18-34 demographic and 18-49 demographic very favorably.”

Ross made clear that All Elite Wrestling has no intention whatever to try challenging WWE directly as WCW did years ago, but did say that he feels a little competition is a good thing:

“Competition raises everybody’s game.. It will raise the wrestlers’ game, the creative people’s game, everybody. Everybody feels a sense of urgency when someone is competing with them…… Competitive means being profitable… “It doesn’t mean, ‘We have to have this to beat the WWE.’ Our job is not to worry about what WWE is doing, not their TV clearances, not whose in the main event, nothing. With a growing company there are a lot of growing pains. It’s a mix of creative and athletics and a lot of different things. Our focus has to be us, period.”

Meanwhile at almost the same time, WWE was forced to take steps to deal with the Lars Sullivan situation. WWE confirmed in a statement to Forbes.com last Tuesday that Lars Sullivan is being fined $100,000 (yes, a legitimate fine, not a Wally Karbo kayfabe fine) and will be made to undergo sensitivity training for the wide assortment of racial, misogynistic, homophobic (and more) rants online.

The statement reads:

“WWE supports a culture of inclusion regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, and we are committed to embracing all individuals as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide…. Dylan Miley (aka Lars Sullivan) will be fined $100,000 and required to complete sensitivity training for offensive commentary uncovered from his past. WWE will also facilitate meetings for Dylan with community organizations to foster further discussion around the power of social media and the impact of your words.”

Now before readers insist it’s not a real fine, when the impetus comes from Mars, Inc., one of WWE’s biggest advertisers, my guess is WWE is taking it very much seriously, because big eyes will be on them. These comments had been known for sometime by WWE. and his prior anxiety issues had been related to the serious anxiety issues Sullivan suffered because he was afraid of what might happen as a result to him, WWE, family and friends. The fine is real, and will obviously have to be deducted from future pay over time.

At the same time, WWE is dealing with competition for eyeballs of wrestling fans with All Elite making the TNT deal, they have pre-existing major issues with ratings…and a PR nightmare if they handle this Sullivan situation wrong.

Ending on a sad note are Mick Foley’s thoughts on the passing on Ashley Massaro and what we can do for each other:

“… I just love[d] Ashley’s sly little smile, her beauty, her attitude. I miss her so much, and keep thinking that surely there must have been something I could have done to keep this kind and wonderful soul from leaving us so soon. If she did in fact, take her own life, was there something I, or anyone else could have said to her, helped her with or done for her, to show her that no matter how hopeless things might seem today, with enough love, compassion and understanding, there is always the hope of a brighter day tomorrow…or the day after tomorrow…or the day after that.

I talked to Lisa Marie (Victoria from WWE, Tara from TNA) quite a bit today about Ashley, and she told me the WWE women of Ashley’s era are devastated by such a terrible loss, and letting each other know they are always going to be there for each other, in good times, and in bad.

I think we all need to look out for each other. Be kind to one another. Be there for each other. And if you feel like this crazy world is closing in on you and there is no way out, please know that you are not alone. If you need help, please know there is NO shame in asking for it. If you are really hurting please reach out for help at Suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

There is always hope for a brighter tomorrow.

