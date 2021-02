WWE NXT Live Event Results – May 18, 2019 – Bel Air, Maryland

1. The Street Profits defeated The Outliers (w/Robert Strauss)

2. Punishment Martinez defeated Keith Lee

3. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Kacy Catanzaro

4. Submission Match

Kushida defeated Drew Gulak

5. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong (w/Bobby Fish)

6. Io Shirai and Candice LeRae vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir (No Contest)

7. NXT North American Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Velveteen Dream (c) defeated Adam Cole and Matt Riddle