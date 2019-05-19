NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 26 – Day 6” Results – May 19, 2019 – Yamagata, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino, and Jonathan Gresham defeated Yota Tsuji, SHO, and Titan

2. Juice Robinson and Tiger Mask IV defeated Toa Henare and Dragon Lee

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taichi) defeated THE BULLET CLUB (Jado, Gedo, and Taiji Ishimori)

4. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito) defeated Villain Enterprises (Brody King and Marty Scurll)

5. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Rocky Romero [2] defeated Ren Narita [0]

6. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Bandido [2] defeated DOUKI [2]

7. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

El Phantasmo [6] defeated Robbie Eagles [4]

8. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Will Ospreay [6] defeated YOH [2]

9. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Ryusuke Taguchi [6] defeated BUSHI [0]

—

Best of the Super Juniors 26 Standings:

A Block:

1. Shingo Takagi [6]

1. Taiji Ishimori [6]

3. Tiger Mask IV [4]

3. Marty Scurll [4]

3. Dragón Lee [4]

6. Jonathan Gresham [2]

6. Titán [2]

6. SHO [2]

9. TAKA Michinoku [0]

9. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]

B Block:

1. El Phantasmo [6]

1. Will Ospreay [6]

1. Ryusuke Taguchi [6]

4. Robbie Eagles [4]

5. DOUKI [2]

5. YOH [2]

5. Rocky Romero [2]

5. Bandido [2]

9. Ren Narita [0]

9. BUSHI [0]