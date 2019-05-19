Mr. Money in the Bank
Brock Lesnar entered the Money in the Bank ladder match in the closing moments and secured the MITB brief case. He apparently took Sami Zayn’s spot as the 8th competitor in the contest.
BEAST WITH THE BANK!!!! @BrockLesnar #MITB pic.twitter.com/4ldfNh1U1V
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 20, 2019
.@BrockLesnar IS MR. MONEY IN THE BANK!!!!! #MITB pic.twitter.com/33s6nEao8H
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 20, 2019
THE BEAST.#MITB @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/DSp1mbgbLt
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019