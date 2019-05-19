Mr. Money in the Bank

May 19, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

Brock Lesnar entered the Money in the Bank ladder match in the closing moments and secured the MITB brief case. He apparently took Sami Zayn’s spot as the 8th competitor in the contest.

