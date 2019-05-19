JoJo nearly bleeds out after delivering premature baby boy

Alexie Offerman, the mother of Raw ring announcer JoJo, wrote on Instagram that her daughter nearly bled out and lost her life after giving birth to her son Knash.

Writing about the whole ordeal, Alexie said that the baby was prematurely born and JoJo had a severe case of preeclampsia that led to her being rushed to the hospital and induced to give birth. Preeclampsia can lead to serious complications for the mother and can be fatal if not treated quickly and properly.

Alexie added that her daughter was a courageous trooper and delivered the beautiful baby but 20 minutes later, happiness turned into panic as JoJo was hemorrhaging. “As I held her hands I felt her life slipping away. Thank God and these amazing doctors were able to stop the bleeding and stabilize her! I am still shaking.”

She also gave props to Wyatt’s mom, the medical staff at the hospital, and Bray Wyatt who did not leave JoJo’s side. “Very supportive and loving! Windham, if I loved you before just know that I love you even more now! You’re a special man.”