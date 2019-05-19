JoJo nearly bleeds out after delivering premature baby boy
Alexie Offerman, the mother of Raw ring announcer JoJo, wrote on Instagram that her daughter nearly bled out and lost her life after giving birth to her son Knash.
Writing about the whole ordeal, Alexie said that the baby was prematurely born and JoJo had a severe case of preeclampsia that led to her being rushed to the hospital and induced to give birth. Preeclampsia can lead to serious complications for the mother and can be fatal if not treated quickly and properly.
Alexie added that her daughter was a courageous trooper and delivered the beautiful baby but 20 minutes later, happiness turned into panic as JoJo was hemorrhaging. “As I held her hands I felt her life slipping away. Thank God and these amazing doctors were able to stop the bleeding and stabilize her! I am still shaking.”
She also gave props to Wyatt’s mom, the medical staff at the hospital, and Bray Wyatt who did not leave JoJo’s side. “Very supportive and loving! Windham, if I loved you before just know that I love you even more now! You’re a special man.”
Welcome to the world my precious baby Knash May The Lord always bless you… As I share these beautiful moments with you I would also like to share the story of the most terrifying moments of our lives preceding the birth…baby Knash was prematurely born, Joseann had a severe case of preeclampsia that led to her being hospitalized and induced to give birth! There were complications before birth but my girl was a courageous trooper and delivered our their beautiful baby that filled the room with Joy, both of us grandmas and mommy and daddy were ecstatically happy! About 20 minutes later the most terrifying moments for us, JoJo was hemorrhaging and as I held her hands I felt her life slipping away, Thank God and these amazing doctors were able to stop the bleeding and stabilize her! I am still shaking… I am also so thankful to Windham’s mom Steph for holding me up during this whole ordeal, thank you to the medical staff and of course a HUGE props to a great man, a beautiful soul with an even more beautiful heart @thewindhamrotunda He has been by my daughters side 24 hours a day! Very supportive and loving! Windham if I loved you before just know that I love you even more now! You’re a special man…mommy and baby are doing good🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#EclampsiaAwareness thank you for well wishes in advance! ❤️❤️