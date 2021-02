Braun Strowman predicts Drew McIntyre will win at MITB

“I don’t see anybody stopping Drew McIntyre for climbing up that ladder and taking that briefcase. I could 100% see myself and Drew McIntyre main-eventing WrestleMania for the Universal Championship for years to come. He’s been a constant thorn in my side and probably one, if not, the greatest adversary I’ve had in pretty much the last eight to 10 months. The Claymore kick is not a fun thing to take to the face.”

source: The Sun