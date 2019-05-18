WWE NXT Live Event Results – May 17, 2019 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. The Street Profits defeated The Outliers (w/Robert Strauss)

2. Candice LeRae and Io Shirai defeated Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir

3. Punishment Martinez defeated Keith Lee

4. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

-After the match, Fish took a kick to the face and appeared to be injured. He was helped to the back by trainers.

5. Submission Match

Kushida defeated Drew Gulak

6. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Kacy Catanzaro

7. NXT North American Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Velveteen Dream (c) defeated Matt Riddle and Adam Cole