Ric Flair’s surgery on Monday is heart-related

The surgery that Ric Flair is now scheduled to have on Monday is heart-related to fix a condition that has been pending for a few years.

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Will Nunley said that the surgery is a serious one even though it was scheduled before and the family knew ahead of time. But the scheduled surgery from yesterday was canceled due to another complication and Flair will go under the knife on Monday now at an Atlanta area hospital. Nunley added that family and close friends are very concerned about the surgery, contradicting his son-in-law’s comments that there was nothing serious about it.

Conrad has not tweeted since May 16 and usually he is very active on Twitter especially just a week before Starrcast, the event that he created and runs. Ric is scheduled to be the headline act of the fan fest with friends and co-workers roasting him in an event at Caesar’s Palace on Friday, May 24.

The event is four days after heart surgery and there’s no info yet if this is going ahead as planned or not.