NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 26 – Day 5” Results – May 18, 2019 – Yamagata, Japan

1. Taichi and DOUKI defeated Yota Tsuji and Bandido

2. THE BULLET CLUB (Gedo and El Phantasmo) defeated THE BULLET CLUB (Jado and Robbie Eagles)

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Juice Robinson, Ren Narita, and Will Ospreay defeated Shota Umino, Rocky Romero, and YOH

4. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito) defeated Toa Henare and Ryusuke Taguchi

5. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

SHO [2] defeated TAKA Michinoku [0]

6. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Marty Scurll [4] defeated Tiger Mask IV [4]

7. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Taiiji Ishimori [6] defeated Titan [2]

8. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Dragon Lee [4] defeated Jonathan Gresham [2]

9. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Shingo Takagi [6] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]

—

Best of the Super Juniors 26 Standings:

A Block:

1. Shingo Takagi [6]

1. Taiji Ishimori [6]

3. Tiger Mask IV [4]

3. Marty Scurll [4]

3. Dragón Lee [4]

6. Jonathan Gresham [2]

6. Titán [2]

6. SHO [2]

9. TAKA Michinoku [0]

9. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]

B Block:

1. Robbie Eagles [4]

1. El Phantasmo [4]

1. Will Ospreay [4]

1. Ryusuke Taguchi [4]

5. DOUKI [2]

5. YOH [2]

7. Ren Narita [0]

7. Rocky Romero [0]

7. Bandido [0]

7. BUSHI [0]