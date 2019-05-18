Impact knockout requests her release

Scarlett Bordeaux Has Requested Her Release From IMPACT Wrestling

PWInsider is reporting that Scarlett Bordeaux has also asked for her release from Impact wrestling

Losing Bordeaux would be a big blow to them because she’s been pushed heavily on their weekly TV show as “The Smokeshow” character.

There is no word on if her release will be granted but the belief is that she is under contract until later this summer so it looks like her time with Impact will be ending at some point this year.

Impact has not granted Kross his release but they did grant a release to Gursinder Singh.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)