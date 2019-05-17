WWE Performance Center and Cirque Du Soleil hold two-day talent exchange camp

The WWE Performance Center had some unique guests over the past few days: the incredible performers from Cirque Du Soleil. The two companies performed a two-day talent exchange where Cirque Du Soleil performers trained at the WWE Performance Center, taking bumps, running the ropes, and jumping off the top ropes under the watchful eyes of WWE PC coaches. The next day, the NXT stars at the Performance Center then went to train with Cirque Du Soleil, where acrobats and jugglers pushed them through some workouts and hoop diving.

Imre Lengyel, the Cirque Du Soleil Luzia head coach said that there’s a lot of stuff that performers from both brands can learn from each other. He added that both companies are in the same business as in both do human performances and entertainment. Scott Garland, WWE PC coach who is best known for his time as Scotty 2 Hotty, said that the two are similar in what they do and their end result is the same: putting smiles on people’s faces.

You can check out a cool five-minute video of the two-day camp …