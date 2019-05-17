Trish Stratus remembers Ashley Massaro

View this post on Instagram

Darling @ashleymassaro my heart hurts so much with this news. I remember being off with an injury and watching this beautiful, charismatic, athletic girl crowned Diva Search winner. Once I got cleared they ran the idea by me to come back and work with Ashley against Vince’s Devils – @torriewilson @mrs_candice_michelle and @reallisamarie. I didn’t know what to expect … what I met was a driven, hungry girl who was eager and all in. She was enthusiastic from the start, excited about the opportunity to prove she was more than just a model. . I was her first suplex, I stood alongside her as she took her first steps of her wrestling career… What a sport, a total pro and she loved every minute in the ring – and I loved living it with her, through her wide eyes of the newness of it all . When you work with someone in this business there is a bond that is forever formed. Even if the ‘work’/partnership is for only a brief time of your life, it is still a piece of your life that makes up your being. I’m thankful we kept in touch, every so often touching on those moments that we shared. . I’m having a hard time processing this news of my friend, a fellow worker, a fellow mom. I’m both sad and mad … . Rest In Peace baby girl, I hope you know how much you were loved by everyone, especially your punx. Sending the brightest light and the most love to Ashley’s daughter and her family.