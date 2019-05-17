Ric Flair undergoing procedure this morning after hospitalization

Ric Flair’s wife Wendy Barlow issued a statement saying that her husband will be underoing a procedure this morning after he was hospitalized yesterday.

Barlow last night said, “Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover.”

His son-in-law and AEW/Starrcast’s Conrad Thompson yesterday wrote that the procedure was pre-scheduled and it was nothing serious at all, contradicting other reports which said that it was serious when Flair was rushed to the hospital.

Last time Flair was hospitalized, his management company issued a statement saying it was nothing serious too but Flair ended being on his death bed for 11 days. The company, Legacy Talent LLC, were later dropped from representing him.

Ric will be the headline act at Starrcast next weekend where he will be roasted by his friends.