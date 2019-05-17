Reported friction between Triple H and Vince McMahon

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H is said to be very frustrated with how things are going on the main roster, including with Vince McMahon. The problem is reportedly not that Vince McMahon isn’t open to suggestions, but that he’s too open to suggestions, so all of the original visions and storylines end up too watered down. There’s too much input from too many people who don’t know that when one thing is changed in a story, it changes everything else in that story.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Triple H is reportedly particularly upset when it comes to the talent from NXT, who he has referred to as “his kids” in the past. While he is bothered by the situation, he would never say so publicly. He picks his spots to talk to McMahon and never does so in front of anyone. Stephanie McMahon no longer has any involvement with creative. As for Shane, he pitches ideas for himself but they rarely get used.

There is reportedly a question of how Vince is going to handle everything when the XFL begins early next year. McMahon is currently in the office past midnight, close to 3 AM at least once a week. On Fridays he works until 8 PM. His life is mostly work and lifting weights, with some football on the weekend. Once the XFL starts, he has said that nothing will change but many believe that this is impossible unless he doesn’t devote much time to XFL. This seems unlikely given how much time and money he’s put into it already.











