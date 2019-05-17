Jericho on AEW: “I don’t think you are going to see an over-scripted type of show”

Chris Jericho on AEW Having more Freedom for talent

AEW’s show giving talent more freedom:

“I don’t think you are going to see an over-scripted type of show. We have no intention of being WWE lite. WWE is the best in the world at what they do. We won’t be doing that. We have a different mindset. I think when you look at what goes on during a New Japan show. That might be what the in-ring product looks like when you think about the way it’s shot, and guys have a lot more input in what they’re doing from a creative standpoint and character standpoint.”

His own creative freedom in AEW:

“If I produce something and think it’s good, I don’t have to get it approved by 10 different people before I post it. I’ll have 500,000 people see something, and they say they wish they can see more of that in WWE. The reason for that is because it comes from me. Not five other people. When AEW starts, I’m sure everyone on the show will be getting a little bit of direction. But you have a lot of creative freedom to make your own moves and name for yourself. I think that is a real positive for us.

You know your character best. I think that gives everybody involved a lot more confidence and freedom to be that character. I think it’s going to be like the way things used to be in WWE. Not that it’s better or worse, but when I came to WWE the opening promo I did where I interrupted The Rock, I wrote it myself. There was no rehearsal. Nobody going through it first. If you liked it, it was all me. If you didn’t like it, it was all me. That gives you confidence to succeed.”

