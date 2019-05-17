Former WWE diva on Massaro: “when you said you were in pain. Maybe I didn’t understand to which extent”

Authorities still have not released official details on Ashley Massaro’s passing but they responded to a “rescue call” from Massaro’s home in Smithtown, NY on Thursday morning at 5:23am ET. She was then taken to a local hospital and passed away there. Police did not suspect foul play and they classified her death as non-criminal. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner confirmed that they received the body and were investigating. We will know more when they release the autopsy results.

Massaro, who was active with fans on Twitter and had just responded to a batch of fan mail on Wednesday, was planning a trip to Las Vegas this week, according to her friend and former WWE Diva Rochelle Loewen. Loewen took to Instagram to remember Massaro and said they just spoke about the “girls trip” to Vegas. Despite what Loewen wrote in her post, no official details on how Massaro passed have been announced by authorities.

Loewen wrote, “Dear Ashley, when you said you were in pain. Maybe I didn’t understand to which extent. You were supposed to be here in Vegas on this girls trip (which I’m on right now). We spoke yesterday. You said you were coming. Now. Now. Now, you’re gone. I’m at a loss. I don’t know how to prosess this quite yet. I miss you Ashely. I miss you already babe. We spoke no more than 24 hours ago. #imsorry #ididntunderstand #depression #suicide #careforyourfriends”











