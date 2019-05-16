Young Bucks Tease Possible WWE Talent Jumps for Double or Nothing PPV

The Young Bucks spoke with WrestlingNews.co for a new interview at the WarnerMedia Upfronts about WWE talent possibly coming to AEW and more. Highlights and video are below:

Nick on whether WWE talent are looking to jump to AEW: “I think so, we’ve heard the chatter a lot. We have a lot of friends that work there so we hear it from them too. I feel like we’ve changed the landscape of wrestling and it’s gonna give them some competition.”

Matt on who AEW will be different: “It’s got to be shot different. Whatever do they do, we have to do the opposite. If that means that they have a PG type of show, we should have a more edgy type of show. Our matches should look different and the things we do in the matches should be different. Our stories should be different, they should be more complex.”

Nick on who AEW wants to sign: “Basically, take a look at our roster. Those are all the guys we’ve wanted. There may be a couple that I can’t talk about yet. We might be negotiating right now with some. We want surprises to happen and we have a big show in 10 days, Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas.”

Matt on how may show up at Double or Nothing: “You never know who you’re gonna see in Las Vegas.”