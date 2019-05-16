Did WWE offer any concessions for pulling Undertaker from Starrcast event?

May 16, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

Conrad Thompson spoke with Wrestling Inc about The Undertaker being pulled from Starrcast II.

On if WWE made any concessions to him after Undertaker was pulled:

“No concessions were made to me. Absolutely none. It would have been nice if that were to be the case. No concessions were made whatsoever … I booked The Undertaker through Get Engaged Media and wired my deposit to Get Engaged Media and I had a contract with Get Engaged Media and I was contacted by Get Engaged Media to let me know WWE would not allow The Undertaker to appear. So, unfortunately WWE is getting painted with the ugly stick here and I think The Undertaker has too and I think that’s a little unfair. My deal is with Get Engaged Media who marketed and advertised him on social media. They had a contract with me and ultimately did not honor it. The heat should not be with WWE or The Undertaker. It’s Undertaker’s representation, Get Engaged Media.”

