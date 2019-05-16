Did WWE offer any concessions for pulling Undertaker from Starrcast event?

Conrad Thompson spoke with Wrestling Inc about The Undertaker being pulled from Starrcast II.

On if WWE made any concessions to him after Undertaker was pulled:

“No concessions were made to me. Absolutely none. It would have been nice if that were to be the case. No concessions were made whatsoever … I booked The Undertaker through Get Engaged Media and wired my deposit to Get Engaged Media and I had a contract with Get Engaged Media and I was contacted by Get Engaged Media to let me know WWE would not allow The Undertaker to appear. So, unfortunately WWE is getting painted with the ugly stick here and I think The Undertaker has too and I think that’s a little unfair. My deal is with Get Engaged Media who marketed and advertised him on social media. They had a contract with me and ultimately did not honor it. The heat should not be with WWE or The Undertaker. It’s Undertaker’s representation, Get Engaged Media.”