Possible RUMORED Reason Why Charlotte Flair Won The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the decision to have Charlotte Flair challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship was decided only hours before the show.

It was speculated that Vince McMahon may have made the decision to give Charlotte the belt in order cut down on the number of matches on the WrestleMania card (Which Is rumored at 17)

It was also noted that the idea to have both belts in the match has been discussed for a while, but Vince made the decision to go ahead with the idea on Tuesday.

Asuka is not expected to be added to the WrestleMania main event.







