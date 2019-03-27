3/25/19 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw this week drew 2,589,000 viewers, down 106,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.

Hour one started with 2,700,000 viewers, then it went slightly down to 2,665,000 viewers, before it finished the night with 2,402,000 for the third and final hour.

Raw was #2, #3, and #5 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #7 in overall viewership for the night on cable.

click here for the 2019 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

