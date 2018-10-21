WWE Raw Live Event Results – October 20, 2018 – Portland, Maine
1. Chad Gable defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)
-After the match, Mahal and the Singhs demanded another match.
2. Tyler Breeze defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)
3. The B-Team defeated The Revival
4. Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush) defeated No Way Jose
5. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
-After the match, Corbin made the match No DQ and attacked Balor with a chair.
6. No Disqualification Match
Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor
7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott
8. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre and Elias
