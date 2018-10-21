WWE Raw Live Event Results – October 20, 2018 – Portland, Maine

1. Chad Gable defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

-After the match, Mahal and the Singhs demanded another match.

2. Tyler Breeze defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

3. The B-Team defeated The Revival

4. Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush) defeated No Way Jose

5. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

-After the match, Corbin made the match No DQ and attacked Balor with a chair.

6. No Disqualification Match

Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott

8. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre and Elias

(Visited 1 times, 25 visits today)