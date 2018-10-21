WWE cameras capture Batista’ hectic day on the day of Smackdown 1000

Former World Heavyweight champion Batista had quite a busy day on the day of Smackdown 1000 and WWE cameras captured it all in 13 minutes for YouTube’s Day Of series.

His day kicked off at 5:30AM in Toronto where he went on set of his new movie titled My Spy. Batista worked for six hours on set filming scenes before hopping on a private jet for a one-hour flight down to Washington, the site of Smackdown 1000. Batista landed in D.C. just four hours before the show started and arrived at the arena with two hours to go for the show.

WWE cameras followed him as he made his way through backstage, being greeted by WWE Superstars and backstage officials before meeting his fellow Evolution members. Batista noted that he was super nervous as he hadn’t done this in a while and Vince McMahon just told him to go out there and be honest about it and do his thing.

After the Evolution segment ended, Batista went right into a limo and headed back to the airport as the jet was waiting for him to go back to Toronto to continue filming his movie.

You can check out the interesting video below.

