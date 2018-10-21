Stardom “Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 2018 – Day 3” Results – October 20, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

Day Show:

1. Shiki Shibusawa defeated Ruaka

2. Queen’s Quest Special Tag Team Match

Konami and Chardonnay defeated AZM and Bea Priestley

3. Blue Block

Hana Kimura and Mary Apache defeated Leo Onozaki and Hanan

4. Blue Block

Momo Watanabe and Utami Hayashishita defeated Natsumi and Starlight Kid

5. Red Block

Natsu Sumire and Session Moth Martina defeated Hazuki and Kagetsu

6. Artist of Stardom Championship Match

Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, and Tam Nakano (c) defeated J.A.N. (Jungle Kyona, Natsuko Tora, and Kaori Yoneyama)

—

Night Show:

1. Session Moth Martina defeated Hanan

2. Blue Block

Natsumi and Starlight Kid defeated Kaori Yoneyama and Ruaka

3. Konami and Utami Hayashishita vs. Momo Watanabe and AZM (Time Limit Draw)

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Hazuki, and Natsu Sumire) defeated J.A.N. (Jungle Kyona, Natsuko Tora, and Leo Onozaki)

5. Red Block

Bea Priestley and Chardonnay defeated Shiki Shibusawa and Tam Nakano

6. Blue Block

Hana Kimura and Mary Apache defeated Mayu Iwatani and Saki Kashima

