WWE Raw Live Event Results – October 19, 2018 – Bangor, Maine

Oct 20, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. The B-Team defeated The Revival

2. Chad Gable defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

3. Elias defeated No Way Jose

4. Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss and Mickie James

5. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
-After the match, Corbin said the match was No DQ and laid Balor out with a chair.

6. No Disqualification Match
Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)

8. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (via Disqualification)

(Visited 1 times, 14 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal