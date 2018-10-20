WWE Raw Live Event Results – October 19, 2018 – Bangor, Maine
1. The B-Team defeated The Revival
2. Chad Gable defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)
3. Elias defeated No Way Jose
4. Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss and Mickie James
5. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
-After the match, Corbin said the match was No DQ and laid Balor out with a chair.
6. No Disqualification Match
Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor
7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)
8. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (via Disqualification)
