WWE Raw Live Event Results – October 19, 2018 – Bangor, Maine

1. The B-Team defeated The Revival

2. Chad Gable defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

3. Elias defeated No Way Jose

4. Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss and Mickie James

5. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

-After the match, Corbin said the match was No DQ and laid Balor out with a chair.

6. No Disqualification Match

Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)

8. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (via Disqualification)

