WWE considering new programming for WWE Network, new pricing tier

It definitely looks like WWE is moving forward with different paid tiers for the WWE Network. The company sent out a survey to a portion of their mailing list on Friday and some of the questions were interesting.

The survey starts out with the following:

WWE is considering a new premium tier for WWE Network, offering more content, features and perks. This tier would be available for $15 per month. In addition to everything you get today as a WWE Network subscriber, you would also receive:

Additional exclusive streaming content:

– Live monthly Saturday Night Main Event show

– Special live events (e.g., special house shows)

– Current and archived in-ring programming from ICW and Progress Wrestling

The $15 tier would also include free shipping on all WWE Shop merchandise, a loyalty program where fans could earn WWE prizes. Fans will have an incentive to stay on the highest tier because you will earn more points the longer you stay on it.

The $15 tier would also include early access to live events, automatic entry into WWE-themed sweepstakes, and the ability to stream and download WWE content on up to 4 devices (instead of 2).

WWE has added to the list of promotions they are considering for the premium tier.

Here is what was written in the survey:

Below are wrestling promotions that may be included in the WWE Network premium tier. Please rank each from 1 to X based on your interest in each program — start with 1 to 14 as the most important.

New Japan

Ring Of Honor

ICW

Progress Wrestling

Lucha Underground

AAA World Wrestling Council

Evolve

Impact Wrestling

Pro Wrestling Guerilla

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

Chikara

Pro Wrestling NOAH

WxW

The $15 tier could also include the following:

– Ability to stream and download WWE content on up to 4 devices

– Ability to create custom playlists

– Alternate audio with alternate commentary

– The ability to watch content “offline”

– Fan voting on WWE Hall Of Fame candidates

– Meet-ups with other VIP members at special events.

– Fans can be part of a test group to try new WWE products or see new programming

– Early access to live event tickets

– Automatic entry into WWE-themed sweepstakes

WWE is also considering additional NXT Takeovers.

This sounds a lot like what #UFC is doing with their Fight Pass service. Several other MMA promotions air on the service but UFC does not own all of Them

