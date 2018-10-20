UFC Heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier to try out for WWE commentary team

UFC Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will be auditioning for a spot on the WWE commentary team at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Cormier revealed the news himself during a media scrum with reporters to promote UFC 230 where he will fight Derrick Lewis with his title on the line.

After accepting the UFC 230 fight, Cormier had to push back the planned tryout with WWE. “They wanted me to go in and do an audition as a member of the commentary team,” Cormier said. “That was my private little thing. But because of the fight, I had to push it back. So there might be some DC in WWE sh*t coming!” Cormier is a huge wrestling fan and has attended WrestleManias before.

The champ added that he wants to hear Vince McMahon shouting in his hear through the headset, a common thing for WWE broadcasters during shows as McMahon guides them to say what he wants to hear.

Cormier already pulls double duty as apart from fighting he also has a deal with FOX to host shows and do some broadcasting.

