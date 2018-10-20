Road to Evolution special to air on USA Network on Monday

USA Network will be airing a WWE special this coming Monday after Raw titled Road to Evolution.

The show will take a look back at the women’s evolution in WWE featuring interviews with current and former WWE Superstars who were part of this incredible journey which led to the first-ever WWE women’s pay-per-view.

A replay of the show will also air on E! at 10PM EST on Wednesday night immediately following Total Divas.

Ticketmaster.com has just over 300 tickets available for Evolution and it looks like the show will eventually sell out by the time October 28 comes around.

