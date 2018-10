PWG “Smokey and the Bandido” Results – October 19, 2018 – Los Angeles, California

1. Trevor Lee defeated Darby Allin

2. Three-Way Match

Puma King defeated Flamita and Rey Horus

3. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hechicero

4. Bandido defeated Rey Fenix

5. Timothy Thatcher defeated Brody King

6. PWG World Tag Team Championship Match

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) (c) defeated LAX (Ortiz and Santana)

7. PWG World Championship Match

Jeff Cobb defeated WALTER (c)

