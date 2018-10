POW “WrestleMaster Class 2018 – Day 1” Results – October 19, 2018 – Hanover, Germany

1. Hakeem Waqur defeated Damon Brix

2. Mixed Tag Team Match

Mike Jaritz and Amarah defeated Dennis “DanMain” Zinner and Kat Siren

3. #1 Contender’s (POW Heavyweight Championship) Match

Hernandez defeated Charlie Winston

4. 8-Man-Tag Team Match

Team Präsident (Franz Schuhmann, Chris Raaber, Demolition Davies, and James Mason) (w/Jörg Vespermann) defeated Team Red Pen (Salvatore Bellomo, Brody Steele, Nik Hellström, and Fabio Ferrari) (w/Thorsten Backhaus)

5. POW Tag Team Championship Match

Demolition Davies and Rock’n’Rolla defeated Douglas Williams and Michael Kovac (c)

6. Triple Threat Match

Chris Colen vs. Bram vs. “Bad Bones” John Klinger (No Contest)

