Lilian Garcia says she didn’t leave WWE for a singing career

“Something that very much upset me was… it’s a certain book that was written by somebody that used to work for the company. I don’t even want to mention their name. But they mentioned how they felt that I left after 10 years, so I could go and have my singing career and that I didn’t care about the business as much as they cared about the business. Yeah. And I was like, ‘man, and I helped this person so much,’ by the way, that I was like, shocked. I love the business. I would not have stayed in the business for 15 years if I didn’t love the business. I love this business. For anybody to tell me otherwise, no way.”

source: The Steve Austin Show

