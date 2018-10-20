Lilian Garcia says she didn’t leave WWE for a singing career

Oct 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Something that very much upset me was… it’s a certain book that was written by somebody that used to work for the company. I don’t even want to mention their name. But they mentioned how they felt that I left after 10 years, so I could go and have my singing career and that I didn’t care about the business as much as they cared about the business. Yeah. And I was like, ‘man, and I helped this person so much,’ by the way, that I was like, shocked. I love the business. I would not have stayed in the business for 15 years if I didn’t love the business. I love this business. For anybody to tell me otherwise, no way.”

source: The Steve Austin Show

(Visited 1 times, 12 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal