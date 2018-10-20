House Hardy Halloween special to air on WWE Network on 10/28

WWE Network will present a House Hardy Halloween special on Sunday, October 28 immediately following the conclusion of Evolution. The start time listed on the WWE Network guide is of 10:30PM EST and will run for 30 minutes.

The team behind the Broken Universe at Impact Wrestling – Jeremy Borash and James Long – reunited with the Hardys to film this special. Both Borash and Long are now important players behind the scenes at WWE.

The synopsis for the show reads, “Bear witness as Woken Matt, Brother Nero and the rest of House Hardy prepare for a night of mayhem at their unprecedented Halloween Ball!” The special was filmed a few weeks ago at the Hardy house in Cameron, North Carolina.

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)