Evolution pay-per-view to have a shorter running time

Judging from the WWE Network guide, the first-ever all-women pay-per-view Evolution will run a bit shorter than the usual WWE pay-per-views.

All WWE monthly pay-per-view specials air from 7PM EST to 11PM EST, with some of them even running five hours. But Evolution is listed to end at 10:30PM EST for a total running time of three and a half hours which if it really does end at that time, it would make it the shortest show since both brands went back to a combined pay-per-view. A one-hour Kickoff show will start this historic night from Uniondale, New York at 6PM EST.

WWE has so far not listed who will be doing what at the pay-per-view when it comes to the broadcast booth. While Michael Cole is almost certainly a lock to lead the commentary team, he could be flanked by two women just like the Mae Young Classic tournament. There are only six matches announced so far for the show which takes place next week.

