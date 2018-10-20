Chris Jericho having some fun about rumors of him starting a wrestling promotion

Yesterday, a story broke that WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross and the current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho were launching their own wrestling promotion.

The report noted that Jericho and Jim Ross were working with agent Barry Bloom and that the wrestling promotion was going to be funded by the ‘Khan Family’ who has ownership of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Within the report it was mentioned that Jim Ross’ contract with AXS TV is coming to an end and it does it in January of 2019.

Website Fightful reached out to a representative of AXS TV for a response to the report and the rep told Fightful that: “There’s no truth to the AXS TV component of the report.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

