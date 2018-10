Total Divas S8 E5 Viewership

Episode five of season eight of Total Divas drew an all-time low of 340,000, down 40,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The episode, titled Pink Hair Don’t Care, is the least-watched episode ever of Total Divas so far.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

