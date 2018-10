NJPW “Road to Power Struggle 2018 – Day 3” Results – October 19, 2018 – Hiroshima, Japan

1. Shota Umino and Yota Tsuj defeated Ren Narita and Yuya Uemura

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

KUSHIDA, Chris Sabin, and Toa Henare defeated Volador Jr., Soberano Jr., and Ayato Yoshida

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

THE BULLET CLUB OG’S (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa) defeated Chuck Taylor and CHAOS (Hirooki Goto and Trent Barreta)

4. CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and TAKA Michinoku)

5. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma defeated THE BULLET CLUB (Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens)

6. Super Junior Tag League 2018 Match

Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask IV [4] defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI and Shingo Takagi) [4]

7. Super Junior Tag League 2018 Match

Ryusuke Taguchi and ACH [2] defeated Suzuki-gun (Yoshinonu Kanemaru and El Desperado) [2]

8. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

THE BULLET CLUB OG’S (Jay White, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, and Robbie Eagles) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO)

—

Super Junior Tag League 2018 Standings:

1. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi [4]

1. Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles [4]

1. Tiger Mask IV and Jushin Thunder Liger [4]

4. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado) [2]

4. Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr. [2]

4. SHO and YOH) [2]

4. Ryusuke Taguchi and ACH [2]

8. KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin [0]

