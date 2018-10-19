Mustafa Ali on 205 Live: “wrestling has been the best not only in the company but on the planet”

Mustafa Ali recently spoke with Sportskeeda and praised the high quality of wrestling on 205 Live and more…

On 205 Live: If you ever dissect 205, take a hard look at it, it’s always been a fantastic show. Regardless of what’s been going on, the wrestling has been the best not only in the company but on the planet. The only critique if you really dissect it is that the crowd isn’t into it, the crowd doesn’t care. And the difficulty with that was that time slot. We were on after the crowd had watched too much wrestling already. And it happens to the best of us. You can watch some pay-per-views and you can find some grade A quality performances but the people are exhausted.

A Message to His Fans in India and Pakistan:

A lot of people don’t know that I’m actually half Indian. In the Cruiserweight Classic, I represented Pakistan, but the full background is that my mom is from New Delhi and my dad is from Karachi, Pakistan and I was born in the States. I also have great ties to India. I’ve been to India several times as a kid…Bangalore, Delhi. I feel like a lot of Indian fans don’t know about my Indian background, so it’s funny online that a lot of fans call me this Pakistani dude. No, I’m Indian too (laughs). And the reason for that is at The Cruiserweight Classic they already had two guys representing India…the Bollywood Boys. So, they didn’t want three guys with the same background. I’m Pakistani, Indian and I’m American. At the end of the day, I love the fact that I get to bring two countries together. No one’s different. They’re all the same. I love the fact that I’m in the position where I can bring people together.

(Visited 1 times, 25 visits today)