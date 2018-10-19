More Women Announced for the WWE Evolution Battle Royal

WWE has announced that Molly Holly, Maria Kanellis, Ivory, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, and Kelly Kelly have been added to the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution on October 28th.

Below is the updated card for the event:

1. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

2. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Last Woman Standing Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

3. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

4. 2018 Mae Young Classic Tournament Final Match

Io Shirai or Rhea Ripley vs. Meiko Satoumura or Toni Storm

5. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James vs. Lita and Trish Stratus

6. #1 Contender’s Battle Royal; the winner earns a future Women’s Championship match

Alicia Fox, Alundra Blayze, Asuka, Billie Kay, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Ivory, Kelly Kelly, Lana, Mandy Rose, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, Naomi, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Sonya Deville, Tamina, and Torrie Wilson have been confirmed to compete.









