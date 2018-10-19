Meltzer: “Vince McMahon does not live in the real world”

Backstage News on Vince McMahon/ Saudi Arabia

On Thursday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer weighed in on what he feels Vince McMahon thinks about the Saudi Arabia/Jamal Khashoggi situation.

Meltzer said “Vince McMahon does not live in the real world. Vince McMahon lives in his own little world where he controls everything. I wouldn’t go as far as saying that he doesn’t care about the Saudi Arabia situation right now, but he’s going to do what he wants to do.

They are not going to move this event to another venue. In Vince’s world, none of this is going on right now. In our world, it’s a huge thing, but, Vince McMahon only cares about what he can control, and he has created this own little space for himself, where nothing is wrong. It’s a shame, because according to a few people in the know, who I have talked to, this event is only going to score them $2-$3 million net revenue.

Is that amount of money really worth going over to a country that allegedly cut the head and fingers off of a journalist who criticized their country, in a botched interrogation attempt, in what was believed to be a ”safe space” inside that Turkish Consulate? I mean, I don’t know how you allegedly cut somebody’s head off in a failed interrogation attempt, but, again, Vince McMahon lives in his own bubble. This isn’t going on in his world right now.”

